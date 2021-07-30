CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,246. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

