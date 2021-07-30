Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $73.53. 3,393,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

