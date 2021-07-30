CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

CWBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.13 on Monday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CohBar by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CohBar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.