Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

