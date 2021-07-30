Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 363.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKSI opened at $154.81 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.74. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

