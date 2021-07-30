Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,783 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.