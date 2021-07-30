Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,952. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $440.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,535.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

