Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $279.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

