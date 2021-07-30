Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $620.19 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $631.64. The firm has a market cap of $295.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

