Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $44.33 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.