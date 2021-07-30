Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $980,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Science Applications International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. 229,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.