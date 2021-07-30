Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.15. 541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.10.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

