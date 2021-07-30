Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.15. 541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.10.
In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).
Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.