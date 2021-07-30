Colony Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

