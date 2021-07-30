Colony Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

