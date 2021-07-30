Colony Group LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

