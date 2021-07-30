Colony Group LLC Makes New $825,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,883,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,225,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.