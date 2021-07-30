Colony Group LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

