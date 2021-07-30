Colony Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

