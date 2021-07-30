Colony Group LLC Sells 5,983 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 121,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHY stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

