Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.97. 941,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The stock has a market cap of $270.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

