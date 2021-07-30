Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.