Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.