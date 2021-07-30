Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 226,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,792. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

