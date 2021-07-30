Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 265.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,118 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $8,982,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $296,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

NYSE:CMC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.