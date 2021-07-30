Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CNAF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

