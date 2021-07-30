Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESXB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

