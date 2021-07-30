Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 217,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,674. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Hold Rating

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.