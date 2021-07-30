Comparing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Amkor Technology and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 36.03%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 8.51% 19.79% 9.16% Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Atomera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.18 $338.14 million N/A N/A Atomera $60,000.00 6,944.97 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

