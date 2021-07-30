Comparing My Size (MYSZ) and Its Competitors

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 342 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare My Size to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s peers have a beta of -21.32, meaning that their average share price is 2,232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares My Size and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 -$6.16 million -1.16 My Size Competitors $1.82 billion $315.61 million 57.35

My Size’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87% My Size Competitors -127.85% -62.06% -3.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for My Size and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 My Size Competitors 2284 11741 21761 621 2.57

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

My Size peers beat My Size on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

