Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

