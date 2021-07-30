Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.73.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,089 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.