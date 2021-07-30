Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $19,205,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

