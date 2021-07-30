Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,807 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $94,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 136,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 181,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

