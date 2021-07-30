Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,777 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.08.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.06. 4,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,197. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $304.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.