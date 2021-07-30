Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,185 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $62,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

INFO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

