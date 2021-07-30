Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $40,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock remained flat at $$49.19 during trading hours on Friday. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

