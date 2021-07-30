Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 281.3% in July

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

