CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.40 Million

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report sales of $261.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.53 million and the lowest is $257.50 million. CONMED reported sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

CONMED stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.05. 529,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.