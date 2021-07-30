CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

