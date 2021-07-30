Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 603,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,109. The stock has a market cap of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.
