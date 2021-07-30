Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 603,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,109. The stock has a market cap of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

