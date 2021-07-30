Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,221. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

