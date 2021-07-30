Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

