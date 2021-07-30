Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MCF stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

