Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MCF stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.36.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
