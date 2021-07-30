ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 236,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.08 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

