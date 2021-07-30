Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $696.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. The company has a market cap of $689.24 billion, a PE ratio of 677.35, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

