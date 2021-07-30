Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 6,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,656. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.