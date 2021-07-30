Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 6,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,656. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82.

