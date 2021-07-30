Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $26.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,704.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,546.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

