Cooper Financial Group Sells 5,765 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

