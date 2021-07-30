Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1,244.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.41% of Copa worth $82,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $23,197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Copa by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Copa by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

