Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.00

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 421405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.51.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

